How the Bye Week Saved the Rams' Season
The Los Angeles Rams limped into their early bye week this season with a disappointing 1-4 record. At the time, the Rams were one of the most injury-plagued teams in the National Football League, missing many of their most critical players on the offensive side of the ball.
They also featured on of the youngest defenses in the league, which undoubtedly led to more than a few struggles as well. However, after the bye, the Rams were a completley different team.
They got healthier, but they also improved as a team, going 9-2 since the bye. Rams head coach Sean McVay noted how the week off came at the right time for he and his coaching staff.
For McVay, the week off was one of the most pivotal aspects of what has become a successful season.
“Like I mentioned earlier when they were asking about Chris and our defensive staff, I just think there’s been great agility to say, and part of it was at the bye," McVay said. "It’s been an ongoing and evolving thing that is a week in and week out type of deal. Let's look at ourselves collectively. Let's figure out the best ways to utilize our personnel, put them in the right spots based on certain situations that can arise throughout the course of the game, and let's make sure that we're multiple in what we can present.
"That has been something that you first saw coming out of the bye week when we really started to utilize that. I think it’s been an evolving package. There have been some different variations of things like that that we can present, not exclusively to pass downs, but that has been a big package for us. You have to earn the right to get into it. We've had a lot of success out of that. There have been some other ones that are kind of some designer, a little bit out of the box, and normal things that people aren't accustomed to seeing that takes advantage of our guy’s skill sets.”
McVay has repeatedly shown the ability to get the most out of his players, regardless of the circumstances. This season was no different.
