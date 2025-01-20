The Rams Need Matthew Stafford the Gunslinger Moving Forward
The Los Angeles Rams offense often started games slow in 2024, failing to score points in the first quarter of numerous games over the second half of the season. Although the Rams would come back to win most of those games, the slow starts were undoubtedly becoming an issue.
More importantly, starting slow is a recipe for failure in the playoffs, where the slightest mistake can cost a team their season. After months of slow starts by quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams' offense, they both figured things out in the Wild Card round against the Minnesota Vikings.
Two of the first three Rams offensive plays against Minnesota were completions for 20 yards or more. Those completions got the Rams' offense going early, as the unit moved the ball 70 yards in seven plays and scored a touchdown on their opening drive.
It was a sight that likely shocked the Vikings' defense, as the Rams offense had not had that kind of opening drive since their Week 14 win over the Buffalo Bills. Before Monday night, the Rams had only scored a touchdown on their opening drive twice in 17 games.
Stafford noted how those two completions and the offense's fast start improved the team's morale Monday night.
"It's great," Stafford said. "I'll take them whenever I can get them, but the sooner, the better. There’s no question about that. I think for our team, a little bit of wind in the sails. Each game is different. Each team is different on how you can attack them and how that might look. It may not be a bunch of 20-yard completions every single game, but finding a way to get points on the board, get down there, convert on third down, and do the things that it takes to score touchdowns is huge.
"When we've done that in games, we've played well on offense, so just try to continue to do that. That's not to say that if we don't come out on Sunday and score the first time, you don't sit there and hang your head, you fight you’re a** off on the next drive to try and go get points, too. Like I said, you add them up at the end of the game. Doesn't matter when you score them, but you have to have more than the other team."
The Rams need faster starts in 2025, and they will need Stafford to be the catalyst for it.
