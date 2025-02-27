Former Ram James Gladstone Speaks on How Rams Built Two Different Teams
It has been an interesting offseason for the Los Angeles Rams so far. They have put veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp on the trade block, veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford is going to play in 2025, but it might not be for the Rams, and the team has lost another key member.
No one saw a start to the offseason like this for the Rams. The Rams are looking to regroup after another good season. But they can look like a completely different team next season, especially if they lose both Stafford and Kupp.
The Rams have lost another key member of the front office James Gladstone. Last week, Gladstone was hired to serve as the general manager for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Gladstone had a big part to do with the Rams drafting very well in the last couple of years. Gladstone has built the Rams on both sides of the ball, and it was never forced to be a rebuilding year.
Gladstone spoke about how the Rams found success in building teams differently. Once with signing or trading for the best players. And the other was by building through the draft.
“Yeah, that is a great question, really layered," said Jaguars general manager Gladstone. "I'll try to be as clear and concise with my response as possible but touch on some big picture items. I think, A, the adaptability that shows amongst the leadership group in Los Angeles and one that we'll look to embody here, knowing that this is an ever-evolving landscape in the NFL and the importance of changing and being ahead of the curve in terms of what success looks like."
"I think beyond that, I see a lot of parallels to really my time with the Los Angeles Rams and the current moment in time here with the Jacksonville Jaguars, in particular dating back to sort of the inflection point in 2017 when the Los Angeles Rams were coming off a four-win season, hired a dynamic and resilient head coach [Rams Head Coach Sean McVay], and were able to follow that up with a successful season and successful seasons since."
"So really going to tap into all those years of experience and the different sorts of modes of operation and models that we deployed while applying here.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE