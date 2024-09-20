Ram Digest

Key Matchups to Look For as Rams Look to Grab First Win vs 49ers

John Robinson

Sep 17, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan meets with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay following the victory at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Sep 17, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan meets with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay following the victory at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Rams have not gotten off to the start of the new NFL season in the manner that they had hoped for after training camp broke in August. Only two weeks into the season, and the Rams have already established themselves as the most injured team in the NFL. As the Rams head into week three, they currently have 12 players on the injured reserve with some players not expected to return to action this season.

As head coach Sean McVay tries to salvage the season, here are three key matchups to monitor as the Rams try to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2011.

1. Backup Rams WRs vs 49ers Secondary

NFL,Rams, Los Angele
Jan 14, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) runs after a catch for a touchdown during the first half of a 2024 NFC wild card game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Rams will have to score points through the air without Cooper Kupp or Puka Nacua on Sunday as both star wide receivers are out with lower leg injuries. Second-year wide receivers Tutu Atwell and Demarcus Robinson are going to be expected to create explosive plays for this offense on Sunday. Robinson and Atwell are very fast receivers, who could potentially stretch the field against this well-coached 49ers' secondary.

2. Rams' OL vs 49ers Pass Rush

Rams,NFL, Los Angele
Dec 31, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates his touchdown against the New York Giants with offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (79) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Rams' offensive line has been decimated to start the 2024-25 NFL season with injuries to a majority of their starters. Los Angeles currently has 12 players on injury reserve (IR) with five of them being members of the offensive line. Coach McVay will have to come up with a game plan to keep his franchise quarterback from getting punished against this tough 49er's pass rush. It will be interesting to see how this offensive coaching staff adjusts their protections to be able to efficiently move the ball against one of the better defenses in the NFL.

3. Fiske and Verse vs 49ers OL

FSU,Rams,NF
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs past Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Braden Fiske (55) during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rams' defense has a number of injuries to their secondary including the recent loss of John Johnson III who fractured his scapula in week two against the Arizona Cardinals. The rookie pass-rush duo of Fiske and Verse is going to be key in supplementing a defensive back group that will consist of multiple backups. The former Florida State teammates will be asked to mature quickly in order to speed up Brock Purdy in the pocket. The Rams' ability to get pressure on the quarterback consistently will help supplement some of the deficiencies in the secondary.

More News: Rams Release First Injury Report Ahead of Matchup With 49ers

Published
John Robinson

JOHN ROBINSON

Home/News