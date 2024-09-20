Key Matchups to Look For as Rams Look to Grab First Win vs 49ers
The Los Angeles Rams have not gotten off to the start of the new NFL season in the manner that they had hoped for after training camp broke in August. Only two weeks into the season, and the Rams have already established themselves as the most injured team in the NFL. As the Rams head into week three, they currently have 12 players on the injured reserve with some players not expected to return to action this season.
As head coach Sean McVay tries to salvage the season, here are three key matchups to monitor as the Rams try to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2011.
1. Backup Rams WRs vs 49ers Secondary
The Rams will have to score points through the air without Cooper Kupp or Puka Nacua on Sunday as both star wide receivers are out with lower leg injuries. Second-year wide receivers Tutu Atwell and Demarcus Robinson are going to be expected to create explosive plays for this offense on Sunday. Robinson and Atwell are very fast receivers, who could potentially stretch the field against this well-coached 49ers' secondary.
2. Rams' OL vs 49ers Pass Rush
The Rams' offensive line has been decimated to start the 2024-25 NFL season with injuries to a majority of their starters. Los Angeles currently has 12 players on injury reserve (IR) with five of them being members of the offensive line. Coach McVay will have to come up with a game plan to keep his franchise quarterback from getting punished against this tough 49er's pass rush. It will be interesting to see how this offensive coaching staff adjusts their protections to be able to efficiently move the ball against one of the better defenses in the NFL.
3. Fiske and Verse vs 49ers OL
The Rams' defense has a number of injuries to their secondary including the recent loss of John Johnson III who fractured his scapula in week two against the Arizona Cardinals. The rookie pass-rush duo of Fiske and Verse is going to be key in supplementing a defensive back group that will consist of multiple backups. The former Florida State teammates will be asked to mature quickly in order to speed up Brock Purdy in the pocket. The Rams' ability to get pressure on the quarterback consistently will help supplement some of the deficiencies in the secondary.
