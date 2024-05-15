Former Rams First Round Pick Announces Retirement From NFL
Former St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams defensive end Michael Brockers has called it quits. The nine-year Ram announced his retirement from the NFL.
Brockers shared the news via Instagram:
He shared this caption with his fans and the football community.
First and foremost I have to say Thank You to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I Truly want to thank all My Fans for supporting my family and I during these 11 beautiful yrs. I want to personally thank the Rams and Lions organizations for taking the risk on me to represent their teams. I want to also thank My Teammates and Coaches for making me the player I was. This Game is a beautiful Game because it has aspects of life through out and this is the time where I have to Be comfortable being Uncomfortable and truly master this thing we call life. To all who know me And those who Don't My slogan for life will always be Don't get ready, Stay Ready!!! God Bless!
The Texas native was drafted by the then-St. Louis Rams in the 2012 NFL draft with the 14th overall pick. Brockers attended LSU, where he carved out an incredible collegiate career.
Brockers spent nine of his 11-year career in the Horns. As a Ram, he collected 395 total tackles, 48 tackles for loss, 28.0 sacks, 62 quarterback hits, nine passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in 138 games and 136 starts.
During the 2020 offseason, Brockers reportedly signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens; however, the deal fell due to concerns over his physical. Brockers signed a three-year, $24 million contract to return to Los Angeles in April 2020.
In March 2021, the Rams traded Brockers to the Detroit Lions for a 2023 seventh-round pick. The 33-year-old spent two seasons with the Lions and was released by the team in Feb. 2023.
Brockers played a key role in revitalizing the Rams' transition to L.A. from St. Louis in 2016 and on. He and Aaron Donald were the defensive Stallworths during the "Mob Squad" era.