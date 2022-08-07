Rams DT Aaron Donald: Competing Against Offense Helps Team 'Push Each Other'

As the Los Angeles Rams have continued training camp ahead of their Super Bowl defense, there has been a common theme among the players: iron sharpens iron.

First receiver Cooper Kupp discussed how it was competing against cornerback Jalen Ramsey, followed by fellow receiver Allen Robinson explaining how practicing against the Rams' defense improves the offense.

Now, someone from the defensive side of the ball is echoing the same sentiments. However, that somebody is arguably the best defensive player in the NFL, defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

“It's competition. Obviously, if we get the best of them, they are going to try to find ways to try to gut us here and there," Donald said. "But that's the best thing about camp. You get to compete at a high level with ones verse ones, ones verse two, whatever it is. Trying to get the best out of your own teammates and push each other.”

While Aaron Donald has an argument for the best defensive player in the NFL, going against the Rams' offensive line has helped him sharpen his skills during his career. In 2021 he would lead the Rams with 12.5 sacks while recording 38 solo tackles.

The Rams will begin their Super Bowl defense next month, and if they want to go back-to-back, they'll have to endure every team's best shot weekly.

As the players have been saying all week, this will be much easier after competing against their teammates during practices.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.