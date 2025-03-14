Rams Benefit in New Post-NFL Combine Mock Draft Part.4
The post-NFL Combine world is a wild one as the race to the NFL Draft gets put into another gear. In this five-part series, we're going to go through what I believe will be the result of the 2025 NFL Draft based on combine information, and general discussions that take place around the NFL Draft.
The first six selections shocked the league as team scrambles to make trades and selections. The next five helped stabilize the draft with no trades being made. However, Denver made a massive move to kick off part three.
RD 1. PK. 17: The Cincinnati Bengals select Jack Sawyer. Yes, I know. I genuinely wish there was a deeper analysis to this beyond he compares to Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson, but this is a franchise that replaced Jessie Bates with Daxton Hill. They like his instincts, his play and it should be noted that every Bengals first round pick since 2017 has played in the College Football Playoffs. That's eight straight selections.
RD 1. PK. 18: The Seattle Seahawks select Nick Emmanwori. Emmanwori would be the key piece to revitalizing the Legion of Boom. There perhaps is a belief that Emmanwori could help revitalize Tariq Woolen and would be a chess piece in Mike Macdonald's defense.
RD 1. PK. 19: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers select James Pearce Jr. The Buccaneers have the culture to transform a raw product into an All-Pro. Pearce shined at the NFL Combine and Todd Bowles wants a relentless pass rush in 2025.
RD 1. PK. 20: The Miami Dolphins select Kelvin Banks Jr. While the team did draft Patrick Paul in 2024, Banks can be moved to guard if needed, and with Terron Armstead always injured, the Dolphins feel Banks will give Tua Tagovailoa the time needed to make accurate throws.
RD 1. PK. 21: The Pittsburgh Steelers select Jaxson Dart. In another moment that will likely send Yinzers into either celebration, a riot or a little bit of both, the Steelers make a bold choice. They see Dart as a player that can extend plays and they feel his arm will give DK Metcalf and George Pickens opportunities downfield.
Mike Tomlin needs a playoff win badly and perhaps feels this is his Ben Roethlisberger. Remember the only reason Bill Cowher is in the Hall of Fame was because the team took a QB gamble with Roethlisberger back in 04.
RD 1. PK. 22: The Los Angeles Chargers select Colston Loveland. The Chargers need a playmaker and Loveland knows Jim Harbaugh from their National Championship days at Michigan. It's a perfect fit if there ever was one.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE