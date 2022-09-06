Rams DC Raheem Morris 'Really Excited' to Face Bills QB Josh Allen

Congratulations, Los Angeles Rams. Your reward for winning Super Bowl LVI? Your season opener is against the Buffalo Bills, who are the preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl.

The Bills are set to be one of the best teams in the NFL this year and are a favorite to win the AFC. Led by superstar quarterback Josh Allen, it isn't hard to see why so many people believe the Bills will take home the Lombardi Trophy.

Not only are the Bills the preseason Super Bowl favorites, but Josh Allen enters the season as the MVP favorite. One look at his stats from last season and it's clear why he's an MVP candidate.

Allen finished last season with 4,407 passing yards and 36 touchdowns, adding 763 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Stopping Allen is far from easy, a task that stood out to the Rams defensive coordinator upon watching film on Allen.

“Fortunately, or unfortunately, however you want to look at it, right now is kind of the first time I've had the opportunity to play against him," Morris said. "Studying him now, he's evolved into almost that (Former Steelers QB) Ben Roethlisberger-type figure that I remember playing against."

"That big quarterback that was mobile, that can move, that can make every single throw, do all the different things that he can do."

Allen has only played the Rams once in his career, and that was prior to Morris joining the staff. In Allen's lone game against the Rams in 2020, he finished the game with 311 passing yards to go with four touchdowns and one interception. Despite never playing against Allen, Morris is keenly aware of just how good he is.

"He's a very talented young man. I can't say enough good things about him," Morris said. "All the plays he can make, his ability to run, his ability to throw, his ability to see the field. He does such good things that I'm really excited to play him."

"At the same time, I'm hoping that we can go execute good game plan.”

With the Rams' title defense starting on Thursday against the Bills, it could be a potential Super Bowl preview. However, if the Rams can't manage to contain Allen, then they could be in for a long game against one of the NFL's best quarterbacks.

