Rams vs. Chargers Preview: Crosstown Rivals Clash

With quarterback Baker Mayfield leading the team, the Los Angeles Rams play their crosstown rival the Los Angeles Chargers from Sofi Stadium on Sunday.

With quarterback Baker Mayfield leading the team, the Los Angeles Rams play their crosstown rival the Los Angeles Chargers from Sofi Stadium on Sunday.

Despite the Rams officially being eliminated from postseason contention, they showed life in a 51-14 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. It was Mayfield's best performance in his three games with Los Angeles, completing 24 of 28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns with a 85.7 percent completion rate.

“It’s been something really special,” Mayfield said. “Everybody keeps talking about the fact that we’re eliminated from the playoffs, but this is a locker room that wants to compete and wants to win any chance you have and any opportunity that we can get. It’s been fun. It is a special locker room, and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

Since adding Mayfield to the roster, the Rams are 2-1. When the Rams take on the Chargers on Sunday, they will be facing former defensive coordinator Brandon Staley for the first time. Staley took over as head coach of the Chargers in 2021.

The Chargers are fresh off clinching their first playoff berth of the Justin Herbert era in a 20-3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. It will be the Chargers first postseason appearance since 2018.

The Rams' defense will be faced with the Chargers pass-heavy offense: They rank second in the NFL in pass attempts and 28th in rush attempts.

RECORDS: L.A. Rams (5-10) vs. L.A. Chargers (9-6)

ODDS: The Rams are 6.5-point underdogs vs. the Chargers.

GAME TIME: Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 1:25 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Sofi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

TV/RADIO: CBS | ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM | TU LIGA

THE FINAL WORD: Rumors have started to spread about coach Sean McVay being burnt out from football and looking into a career in broadcasting. McVay seems to have found a second-wind:

"I think it's about a shift in perspective," McVay said. "It doesn't mean that this doesn't wear on you and when you're so used to being able to have a thought process as it relates to after these two games that we have left in our regular season. ..."

"And the players, like I've said, have been the best influence and inspiration to me because of the consistency at which they've come in, continued to go to work.

Follow Bri Amaranthus on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.