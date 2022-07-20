'He's A Special Player': Rams WR Cooper Kupp on Tutu Atwell

When the Los Angeles Rams selected receiver Tutu Atwell out of Louisville in the second round of the 2021 draft, it was a confusing pick to analysts across the board.

One year removed from the 2021 draft and the chorus of doubt surrounding Atwell has only grown louder. Atwell did not have much of an impact for the Rams in 2021 due to limited playing time before a shoulder injury would ultimately end his season.

In his limited action, Atwell recorded only five receptions for 87 yards, averaging 17.4 yards per reception. Despite Atwell's limited production in his rookie season, the Rams still have faith in him, with coach Sean McVay believing he has the ability to be a major contributor on offense.

McVay is not the only one offering a vocal stamp of approval for Atwell, with superstar receiver Cooper Kupp taking the second-year receiver under his wing.

According to Gary Klein of the L.A. Times, Atwell texted Kupp immediately after the Super Bowl was over telling him he wanted to be great. Kupp believes Atwell to be a "special player" who can make an impact for the Rams.

“I’m excited about … seeing some of those things come to life,” Kupp said, via Klein, “because he’s been working very hard in rehab, but also just in building himself up, studying the playbook, all the stuff he needs to do to make sure when he steps on the field, he can just play his game.”

Atwell improving in his second year and becoming a contributor to the Rams, whether it is on offense or special teams, would make them that much more deadly. His speed and explosiveness will greatly open the playbook for McVay and his staff, making an already deadly Rams offense that much more lethal in 2022.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.