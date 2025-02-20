Rams Could Fill Numerous Needs in Upcoming NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Rams could start next season with new faces along the offensive line and at wide receiver. Depending on what happens between their front office and veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, they could potentially even have a new starting quarterback.
Regardless of what happens at other positions on the roster, the Rams undoubtedly need help along the offensive line if they hope to make another playoff run next season.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network believes the Rams will again use the NFL Draft to help address numerous needs and bolster many positions on their roster that need help.
The Rams likely need additional help along the offensive line this offseason, as they could lose multiple linemen to free agency. Rolfe predicted the Rams would trade their first-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys to accumulate more picks, then select offensive lineman Emery Jones from LSU.
"The Rams trading back makes a lot of sense because their needs do not line up with where the top-tier talent is at the back end of the first round. With most of the clear-cut first-round tackles likely to be gone when they pick, they could trade back and pick from that second tier without feeling like they are reaching too heavily," Rolfe said.
"Emery Jones Jr. has the physical tools and natural length to succeed at the next level, as well as the flexibility to absorb contact and keep defenders at bay. The only concern here is that his skill set might be better suited to the interior of the line than at tackle. However, there is enough in his game to suggest he could play left tackle in the NFL."
The Rams' narrow playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles proved that they are not that far off from potentially being a Super Bowl contender next season. Again, that would depend on what happens with the Rams and Stafford this offseason, as a new starting quarterback changes things for any team in the league. Los Angeles put together one of the best draft hauls of any team in the league last summer and hopes to do so again this offseason.
