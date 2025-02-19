How Could the Rams Plan to Use the Franchise Tag This Offseason?
After nearly beating the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs this season, the Los Angeles Rams have a number of pressing issues this offseason regarding their roster. The Rams likely feel as if they are not far away from putting together a team that is able to make a deep playoff run next season, potentially even a Super Bowl run, if quarterback Matthew Stafford returns.
Stafford's future, along with the impending trade of veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp are arguably the most significant concerns of the Rams this offseason. Contractual issues with both stars have forced Los Angeles to make potentially franchise altering decisions regarding Stafford and Kupp.
While the futures of their two biggest stars on the offensive side of the ball will rightfully dominate the offseason topics surrounding the Rams, they, like every other team in the league must decide how to use their franchise tag, if they do at all.
The franchise tag is a tool for an organization to keep their top talent on the team for an additional season. It allows the team to pay the receiver top dollar for that one season, but allows them the flexibility of not signing that player to a multiyear contract.
While most players looking for long term deals do not like the franchise tag, it has pros and cons for both the player and the team. The player gets paid handsomely but the team is not tied to a massive, long-term contract, therefore limiting risk.
According to ESPN, "The value of the exclusive franchise tag is the average of the top five salaries at the player's position for the current year or 120% of his previous salary (whichever is greater)."
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus recently released his prediction of how every team in the league will use their franchise tag this offseason. While the Rams have many things to figure out on their roster, Cameron does not believe the Rams' front office will use their franchise tag this offseason.
"Reports of the Rams’ desire to trade away Cooper Kupp seem to indicate the direction that general manager Les Snead aims to take this roster in the immediate future," Cameron said. "Los Angeles will likely aim to shed significant veteran contracts and get younger in the process. With that said, none of the Rams’ expiring contracts profile as great candidates for the tag, as this team turns toward upcoming extension talks with young stars like Puka Nacua."
