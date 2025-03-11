Rams' Drake Stoops Suspended by NFL
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver WR Drake Stoops has been suspended for the first two games of the 2025 season by the NFL for violating the league's performance enhancing substances policy, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
As a result, Stoops' ability to make the 53-man roster has taken a tremendous hit but he will still be able to participate in training camp and preseason games.
Stoops, the former Oklahoma Sooner and son of legendary collegiate head coach Bob Stoops, signed with the Rams last year, spending the entire season on the practice squad. He signed a futures contract following the conclusion of the season as he hopes to battle for the few remaining receiver slots on the team.
This is the second straight season the Rams are dealing with an issue like this as both Alaric Jackson and Jimmy Garoppolo began last season on the suspended list. Both men re-signed with the Rams this offseason.
During his time at Oklahoma, Stoops was a fan favorite due to his consistent play and relentless desire. He caught 164 receptions for 1,876 yards and 17 touchdowns in his collegiate career.
Sean McVay was asked before the season opener last season about where he draws the line when it comes to player conduct.
"That's a very broad question. I think you know what we stand for here. There are certain things that are non-negotiables. What I would say is I think I would be really hypocritical if I said I've never made mistakes. You didn't have some sort of forgiveness. There are certain things that deem more appropriate punishment," McVay said.
"The things that I'm very specific on... the things that come to mind immediately are any time that you're talking about women and children that are involved [and] being mistreated. Those have never been an issue with anybody that we've had here. What you'd want to be careful of is pigeonholing yourself into a 'one-size-fits-all' approach. I think you want to understand exactly all of the parameters to be able to make educated decisions. There's flexibility to that. I think you also know that we stand for character individuals, people that you want to be able to give forgiveness, but you also want to understand what are the ramifications and what is the platform and the blessing that we're fortunate to be in the NFL and being a Rams employee. Those have been things that we've been pretty consistent with. Not pretty, we've been consistent with it going into year eight for me."
Only time will tell if this suspension will have any long term impacts on Stoops' career.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE