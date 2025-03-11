Rams' Hated Rival Enters New Era at QB
The Seattle Seahawks have their quarterback for the 2025 season, signing Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract. The move has made many question why, as the Seahawks have quickly shifted their agenda for next season after contract extension talks with Geno Smith failed, leading to his trade to the Raiders.
While the Seahawks still have time to make moves, Darnold is entering an offense devoid of several big-time weapons including Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. The team will have to address multiple issues across their offensive line.
So let's dive into the signing and let's be candid. Could Sam Darnold work in Seattle? Absolutely. He has access to one of the most brilliant offensive minds in football with OC Klink Kubiak, Jaxon Smith-Njigba looks like he's on the verge of an All-Pro season, and the team owns five picks in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft.
Will Sam Darnold work in Seattle? Maybe.
Will Sam Darnold and the Seahawks do enough to take down the Rams? No. Darnold is entering a drastically worse situation than the one he had in Minnesota and the Rams beat him last year twice. Not only did they beat him, they tore him to shreds in the NFC Wild Card game.
While the Vikings' interior offensive line had as many issues as the Seahawks, Darnold had Kevin O'Connell at his disposal along with Justin Jefferson, TJ Hockenson, and Jordan Addison. Outside of Smith-Njigba, Seattle does not have that big threat.
Keep in mind that Darnold played the majority of his games last season in a controlled environment. How is he going to handle snow in Seattle? Rain in San Francisco?
Perhaps not his fault, the Rams, if healthy, are going to put him on the ground to the point fans are going to start to get uncomfortable watching. He is a sitting duck in the pocket, something Geno Smith wasn't.
Smith was successful in Seattle because he was mobile enough to escape danger, he could get the ball off quick, and he for the most part, did not hold on to the ball long enough to turn a bad play into a sack.
Come 2025, it's going to be hunting season for the Rams and the Seahawks need to protect Darnold, much better than they did Smith.
