Rams' Rival Takes a Big Hit Following Blockbuster Trade
The NFL never sleeps as the Rams were able to enjoy signing Davante Adams for a few moments as their NFC West rival executes another massive trade. After sending Geno Smith to the Raiders earlier last week, the team has agreed to trade star wide receiver DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
While the Rams benefit by no longer having to face both Smith and Metcalf, the Seahawks have a big opportunity to get their franchise back into contending shape as they now own five picks in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Steelers sent their second round selection to complete the trade, as both teams also agreed to swap late round picks.
The Seahawks have grown frustrated with Metcalf as of late, citing attitude issues. It seemed the straw that broke the camel's back was Metcalf demanding a trade on the day the team departed from long-time receiver Tyler Lockett.
The Seahawks are expected to sign QB Sam Darnold to replace Smith, but the team has not announced how they will address their receiver room. While they do have Jaxon Smith-Njigba, they also have a lot to replace as the team will need to address their interior offensive line and safety room, either in free agency or the draft. The team also came to terms, re-signing former Rams linebacker Ernest Jones to a three year extension.
The Rams need not worry about that now and the Metcalf trade doesn't seem to hurt them in any way. The question though becomes about the ripple effects caused by this move. Who do the Steelers choose to be their quarterback now that they have massively invested in Metcalf? Metcalf also signed a five-year, $150 million extension with the Black and Gold.
Will the Steelers invest in Justin Fields despite possessing one of the most volitile WR rooms in the NFL? Does Metcalf like Russell Wilson from their time in Seattle? Could Pittsburgh make a shock move for Darnold or draft a QB in the first round which would help the Rams? It will be interesting to see but defending the Seahawks just got a lot easier.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE