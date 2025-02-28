Are the Rams Heading Towards a Rebuild in 2025?
The Los Angeles Rams were one play away from changing the course of NFL history. Now, there are reports coming out that they're allowing key players to seek trades in the off-season. Could these moves indicate Los Angeles is moving in a different direction next season?
There is context behind them allowing Jonah Jackson to seek a trade. They gave him a three-year contract last season from the Detroit Lions, but he only played four games this season due to injury. Now, they're allowing him to seek a trade with the intention of freeing up cap space.
This move doesn't directly lead them into a rebuild, but paired with all the rumors and off-season decisions they've made thus far, their projects to be so much roster turnaround for this Rams team. Now, my only question is, why?
This year, they got off to a bad start and were still able to make it to the divisional round of the playoffs. It might be that the front office believes they don't have what it takes to win a Super Bowl, but that still doesn't explain why they're looking to trade away so many key players.
It began with Cooper Kupp and their aggressiveness in trying to get him off of the team. He did have a down year, and it would save them cap space, but is that really worth trading away their Super Bowl MVP-winning player?
Then, that led to speculation around Matthew Stafford. He is such an important player to this franchise, and when there are reports coming out that they're comfortable rolling out Jimmy Garoppolo as their starter, it's concerning for their future.
Every year Stafford and Sean McVay have been paired together, they are on the bubble of Super Bowl-contending teams. I'm worried that so much roster turnaround could take them out of that category.
They have players on the depth chart that could replace Jackson, but alongside Alaric Jackson, who could be leaving in free agency, their offensive line projects to be worse. They could fill in that position through the draft, but they'd need to find a good prospect.
