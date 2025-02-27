Analyst Unveils Best-Case Scenario for Rams in NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Rams certainly have a whole lot of questions heading into the offseason, which is pretty strange for a legitimate contender.
The Rams were really good in 2024, going 10-4 over their last 14 games and demonstrating that they are one of the best teams in the NFC.
However, Los Angeles has a lot to think about, such as the status of quarterback Matthew Stafford and how it will managed to fill out the rest of the roster.
One of the most important factors for the Rams will obviously be hitting on their first-round draft pick, and Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus feels that Ole Miss Rebels cornerback Trey Amos is the best route they can take in April.
"A renewed focus in coverage will undoubtedly be a priority, and Amos is one option that would pay off massively," Cameron wrote.
The cornerback position was a major problem for Los Angeles this past season, as the group of Ahkello Witherspoon, Darious Williams and Cobie Durant was not exactly ideal. So, the potential selection of Amos certainly makes considerable sense.
"He showcased excellent instincts and serious athleticism at Ole Miss, evidenced by his 22% forced incompletion rate since 2021, a mark that places him in the 98th percentile at the position," Cameron concluded.
The Rams are actually very set at the safety position, with a very impressive stable of young players that should only get better as time progresses. If they are able to solve their issues at cornerback, they will have one heck of a secondary in 2025.
Amos registered 50 tackles, three interceptions and 13 passes defended this past year, establishing himself as one of the best corners in the country.
Los Angeles owns the 26th overall pick in the draft, and while there are multiple directions in which it can proceed, selecting a cornerback may be the smartest way to go.
It may be tempting for the Rams to grab a wide receiver to replace Cooper Kupp, who is on the path to being traded, but it's probably more important for Los Angeles to rectify its defensive backfield to gear up for another playoff run next year.
