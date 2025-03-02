Rams Predicted to Land Crucial Weapon for Matthew Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams own the 26th overall pick in the NFL Draft this April, and many have assumed that the Rams will address a key need like tight end or wide receiver.
It would certainly make sense for Los Angeles to roll with a tight end considering that Tyler Higbee is declining and the Colby Parkinson is not much of a pass-catcher.
And as far as finding a wide receiver? Cooper Kupp is on the trade block, and both Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell are set to become free agents. So, yeah: the Rams need serious help at the position, especially after deciding to run it back with Matthew Stafford.
Well, Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network is expecting Los Angeles to roll with a wide out and has the Rams selecting Ohio State Buckeyes wide out Emeka Egbuka in the first round.
"Emeka Egbuka is a sturdy, reliable receiver with good hands and quick lateral movements as both a route runner and a ball carrier," Infante wrote. "Don’t let the hype around his past and current Buckeyes teammates fool you; Egbuka’s tape looks the part of a future NFL starting wide receiver."
Egbuka is widely viewed as one of the best receivers in this draft class, and while he may not have the star potential of Tetairoa McMillan or Luther Burden, he may actually be the safer pick.
The 22-year-old is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns en route to helping lead Ohio State to a national championship.
Egbuka isn't all that fancy. He isn't the most explosive receiver out there, and he won't genuinely wow you with any of his physical tools. But he is more than solid in every single area and should be able to forge a successful NFL career, probably as a No. 2 receiver.
Sure, Egbuka's ceiling is questionable, and it's the reason why some feel he isn't a Day 1 talent. But again, security matters, and the Rams already have a No. 1 guy in Puka Nacua anyway. Nacua needs a complement, and Egbuka could represent the perfect fit.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE