Rams Linked to One of NFL Draft's Biggest Sleepers
The Los Angeles Rams are preparing to enter an incredibly busy offseason in which they will have to make some very difficult decisions.
Considering the Rams were one of the best teams in the NFL during the second half of 2024 and ultimately won a playoff game, it seems strange to think that they may end up moving some key players, but that's exactly what is probably going to happen.
More specifically, Los Angeles already appears to be in the process of trading wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who clearly was being phased out of the offense toward the end of the year.
There is also speculation that the Rams could potentially part ways with quarterback Matthew Stafford, although that seems like a long shot at this point.
Focusing on Kupp for now, Los Angeles will obviously need to find a replacement for him, especially considering that both Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell are slated to hit free agency. That leaves Puka Nacua and not a whole lot else in the Rams' receiving corps.
Los Angeles has some money to play with in free agency, but the Rams haven't really been linked to any of the top wide receivers on the open market.
Instead, they may try to add someone through the NFL Draft, and Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus has identified a very intriguing potential target for Los Angeles: Stanford Cardinal star Elic Ayomanor.
"Outside options include Chris Godwin, Keenan Allen and Marquise Brown, although Les Snead hasn’t been one to drop tons on free agents," Locker wrote. "Thus, drafting a receiver like Emeka Egbuka or Elic Ayomanor early might be in play."
Ayomanor isn't a household name, but he may very well be one of the most talented pass-catchers in this year's draft class. He is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he caught 63 passes for 831 yards and six touchdowns.
While those may not seem like great numbers, the 22-year-old was terrific the year prior, hauling in 62 receptions for 1,013 yards and six scores. He is most known for his monster game against Colorado, when he snared 13 balls for 294 yards and three touchdowns versus Travis Hunter.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound receiver is one of the biggest sleepers on the board and could represent a fantastic pickup for the Rams on Day 2 of the draft.
