Los Angeles Rams 2024 Rookie Review Pt. 2: Fiske and Kinchens Become Impact Players
The Los Angeles Rams turned their 2024 rookie class into one of the best with most of their players from the group making significant impacts.
Rarely do you see a team’s group of rookies have sizable roles in their first year of the rookie contract. Some players take a few years to even see the field let alone start. However, general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay were key facilitators to their selections and their independent impacts. Snead drafted edge rusher and Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse as the Rams first Day 1 selection in eight years but it wasn’t just him that shined bright.
Los Angeles traded up with the Carolina Panthers for Florida State interior defensive lineman Braden Fiske in the second round to reunite with his teammate Verse while selecting eventual starting free safety and former Miami standout Kamren Kinchens in the third round alongside Michigan running back Blake Corum.
Fiske was a bowling bowl for the Rams defensive line, creating havoc for opposing blockers attempting to cut his slants off or looping as a stunt or twisting pass rusher where he racked up 8.5 sacks. One word to describe him is disruptive and the same can be said for his impact against the run with 38 run stops and 44 tackles for the season.
Aaron Donald might be retired and Fiske is no future Hall of Famer (yet) but his impact on the field has garnered the attention of coaches and players league wide for how chaotic he can turn things in opposing backfields.
Corum saw very little playing time throughout the season and McVay has been criticized for it. Yet, with how well Kyren Williams played this season, there weren’t enough opportunities for the former Michigan standout.
However, his fellow third rounder Kinchens turned into one of the top young safeties in the league as defensive coordinator Chris Shula’s ball-hawk free safety, carrying his reputation over from his collegiate career in South Beach. McVay gave Kinchens high praise following his terrific two-interception game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9.
“He’s got great range and great athleticism, but he’s continuing to get an understanding of, where do I fit within these coverage contours? Where are people trying to attack me? I thought he really made his presence felt throughout the course of the game and the confidence is continuing to grow as he’s getting reps,” McVay said following the road win.
Fiske and Kinchens are heading into the 2025 season as key stallworths on the Rams defense that should become a formidable unit. Corum, on the other hand, could see more playing time to ease the workload off of Williams and his balance and power in the run game will be valuable when needed.
Either way, Snead nailed the second day of the 2024 draft and then some.
