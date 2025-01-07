Rams HC Sean McVay Ready for Vikings' Darnold, O'Connell
The Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings will face off for the second time this season but this time it is a win-or-go-home playoff matchup at SoFi Stadium. The last time these two teams faced each other in was in Week 8 and it turned into one of the most exciting games in the National Football League this season.
Although the Rams won that game, Rams head coach Sean McVay knows Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold has only improved since then. McVay noted what Darnold has done well in what has been the best season of his professional career.
“I think Sam has done a great job," McVay said. "He’s always had a great ability to be able to get through progressions, activate different parts of the field, and buy time with his legs. I think he’s a much better athlete than maybe people give him credit for. He’s moved the sticks with his legs a lot this year."
McVay credited Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell with guiding Darnold to the career-year he is having. McVay and O'Connell worked together in the past and know each other well.
"I think Kevin does a great job," McVay said. "He played the position. You can see he understands how to cater things to his skillset. I think you've seen a great agility on his part to accentuate guy’s skill sets, whether it was when he was here working with Matthew [Stafford], [Detroit Lions Quarterback] Jared [Goff] or [New York Jets Quarterback] John Wofford. Even what he’s done when you look at Minnesota, the way that [Atlanta Falcons Quarterback] Kirk [Cousins] played. The way that you've seen [Vikings Quarterback] Nick Mullens and [49ers Quarterback] Joshua Dobbs play and then looking at Sam and what a phenomenal year he’s had this year.
"I think one of the biggest compliments you can give to a coach is usually guys play their best when they're working with certain guys. I think Kevin has a great ability to bring out the best in people. That's one of the things that makes him a great coach. I think there's a unique perspective he has from playing the position, understanding how to communicate, how to connect and how to cater things to fit their skill sets in what is arguably the most difficult position in all of sports.”
