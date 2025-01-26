Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay Talks Contract Extension for RB Williams
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off another successful season. The Rams did not do what they ultimately wanted and that is winning a Super Bowl, but they still exceeded expectations this past season.
The team faced many challenges all last season. Injuries to key players and on the offensive line it was a battle having the same starting five week in and week out. Through it all the offense manages to hold it down until they got players healthy. Once that happened the offense took off and finished the season off strong. Winning a NFC West title and getting to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
A big key to the Rams success this past season was the play of running back Kyren Williams. Williams was a workhorse for the team and had the best season of his young career. When the Rams offense was struggling last season, they turned to Williams, and he provided the spark that the offense needed. Now the Rams will have to decide if they want to extend Williams this offseason.
"I think that's something that definitely would be of a discussion... all those things," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "Like you mentioned when you look at it and you have an evaluation of your roster and it starts with those free agents or those guys that based on their contract status, what does that look like for you moving forward? You sit down and you say, 'Alright, let's put this puzzle together.' It is an imperfect thing, but we try our best to make the best decisions for the football team. I'm really proud of the body of work that Kyren has put together, what he represents, and all the different things that we really want to be about as a football team. He's checking a lot of those boxes. I think that's certainly something that will be discussed as well."
Williams has proven that he is deserving of a contract extension. He has gotten better in every season since being drafted by the Rams. The only knock you can give Williams is that he needs to get better at protecting the football. Williams will be the leading back next season but the Rams can also look to bring in a power back to take the full load off of Williams next season.
