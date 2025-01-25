Did Rams HC Sean McVay get Snubbed from Coach of the Year List?
The Los Angeles Rams have built something special in the last couple of years. Head coach Sean McVay since becoming the Rams coach has been one of the best coaches in the National Football League. A lot of credit also has to go to general manager Les Snead.
McVay has taken the Rams to the Super Bowl twice, winning in 2022. Snead has built a great roster over the years, giving the team everything they need to be successful. Even in the years that many thought the Rams were going to rebuild, Snead and McVay have pulled the right strings and selected the right players for this Rams team.
Still, with all of the success the Rams have had under McVay, he does not get the National spotlight that he deserves. This team has flown under the radar all season long and they have been disrespected. But that does not matter to McVay. He just goes about his business with his team and he shows it on the field when it matters the most.
McVay was disrespected once again by not being named one of the finalists for the NFL Coach of the Year award. The Rams started last season 1-4 and dealt with so many injuries to start the season. No one was giving the Rams a chance to even compete for a playoff spot let ago win the NFC West. They not only won the division but also won a playoff game last season.
McVay put belief in the guys all last season from the beginning. They answered the call and McVay had this team roll in the second half and into the playoff last season. With every day McVay dealt with, he never made an excuse and just went to work and got better each week. McVay is one of the best head coaches in the league.
The top five candidates for the award are Dan Campbell from the Lions, Andy Reid from the Chiefs, Sean Payton from the Broncos, Dan Quinn from the Commanders, and Kevin O'Connell from the Vikings.
Even after making the Rams young defense one of the best down the stretch, defensive coordinator Chris Shula was not a Finalist for Assistant Coach of the Year.
