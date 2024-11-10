Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Final Game Predictions
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) are preparing for a battle against a team they have only faced once since 2020. The Miami Dolphins (2-6) will come to Sofi Stadium on Monday Night Football in a massive matchup that could give the Rams their first winning record of the season.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh gives his final predictions and expectations while giving a few key stats to achieve a fourth-straight win for the Rams on Monday night.
Prediction: Rams 24, Dolphins 16
The Rams offense has been very impressive over the past few weeks. Averaging just over 25 points per game during their three-game winning streak, the offense has put together clutch scoring drives when they need them most.
With how the Rams defense has been performing lately, the Dolphins should have a difficult time establishing an offensive presence in their first game at Sofi Stadium since it opened four years ago.
The game will be close for a majority of the contest until the Rams take a 24-10 lead in the fourth quarter. A late touchdown and missed two-point conversion will get the Dolphins to 16 points but will not be able to recover the onside kick. The Rams will win their fourth-straight game and move to 5-4.
Keys To The Game
The Rams have won their past three games, scoring over 20 points in each game. If they are able to achieve that total, they will be in good shape this week. The Rams defense will face the second-lowest scoring offense in the NFL as the Dolphins are averaging a measly 15.5 points per game.
Defensively, the Rams will need to have another stellar performance. They have forced seven turnovers during their winning streak, including six interceptions. At least two turnovers will be required to take away scoring drives for the Dolphins that will need as many as they can get.
Quarterback pressure will be another major key this week after the Rams sacked the Seattle Seahawks seven times last week. Rookie linebacker Jared Verse leads all rookies with 39 pressures and 3.5 sacks this season. If he can get going early and often, the Dolphins will be in for a long day.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE