Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Week 15 Power Rankings, First Injury Report
The Los Angeles Rams (7-6) are playing their best football at the most ideal time as they knocked off the Buffalo Bills (10-3) last Sunday to put them in the conversation for the sneaky dangerous team that can make a run. They will matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (6-7) this Thursday night.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the initial injury report ahead of Week 15 and recaps the power rankings given to the Rams after their upset win over the Bills last Sunday.
Several major publications are starting to put the Rams amongst the top half of NFL teams after an impressive win over the Bills who had won seven-straight coming in. A 44-point performance with fives touchdowns on six red zone trips has changed the way multiple people think of this team.
The highest ranking amongst the publication that were covered was from CBS Sports' Pete Prisco who put the Rams at 13th overall. Prisco bumped the Rams up four spot from last week's win and is not surprised by the late season rally from an organization that did it last year, going 7-1 to finish.
Multiple other sites have the Rams inside the top 15 with ESPN ranking them 14th, NBC's Pro Football Talk has the Rams 15th, and NFL.com has them right at the midway point of 16th best in the league. The Rams are trending upwards and another win this week will continue that.
On the injury front, Rams have a mixed bag of healthy and injured players following Monday's practice on a short week of just three days rest before squaring off with the 49ers on the road at Levi's Stadium. There are question marks looming around multiple key players.
Starting tight end Tyler Higbee should be suiting up for the first time this season after missing all of training camp and the first 13 games due to a serious knee injury that he suffered in last year's NFC Wild Card loss. He will be a major addition to an offense that just popped off for 44 points.
There are six players that did not practice on Monday, most of them being starters. Cornerback Cobie Durant (chest), receiver Demarcus Robinson (shoulder), center Beaux Limmer (knee) are the three biggest names on the injury list.
it could be precautionary due to the short week that the Rams are grinding through, but not having those individuals in the starting rotation would be a killer. The Rams are in need of another massive win potentionally tie them for first in the division with a loss from the Seattle Seahawks (8-5).
