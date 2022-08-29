The Los Angeles Rams play in a city of stars, and have a roster littered with some of the NFL's biggest names.

From quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp to defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the Rams are a star-powered team.

And yet, perhaps the biggest reason behind Los Angeles' Super Bowl run last season was its organizational depth. Injuries are destined to happen during an NFL season - how far a team can go is dependent on how well the "next man up" mentality can be applied.

Fortunately for the Rams, they're in good shape, as they continuously scout well, finding impact players in free agency and both during and after the draft. Los Angeles appears to have done it again, as rookie safety Russ Yeast - taken with one of the final 10 selections in the draft - has had a standout preseason.

Yeast wasn't the Rams' highest-drafted safety; that honor goes to Quentin Lake, taken in the sixth round. However, Lake hasn't practiced or played during the preseason due to what Rams coach Sean McVay called a "unique" injury, bringing his spot on the roster into doubt.

With both players fighting to make the team during their first try, will it come down to deciding between Yeast and Lake for the final spot? McVay revealed the answer on Sunday.

“No, I don't think it'll have to get down to (Yeast and Lake)," McVay said. "Russ has done a good job. He's really played really well. He played every play in the first half and played all the teams yesterday and he's only getting better. He’s got great range, really coachable, high football character guy and so (I) really like him."

Evidently very high on Yeast, McVay feels strongly about Lake as well, though he's yet to see him hit the playing field in pads.

"I feel very similar," said McVay. "The demeanor and the way that Quentin Lake has handled himself in the meetings and just the way that he's attacking getting himself healthy and ready to go with (VP Sports Medicine and Performance) Reggie (Scott) and his group."

The Rams have a deep room of young safeties, with Nick Scott, Jordan Fuller, Terrell Burgess and Taylor Rapp, none of whom entered the league before 2019, all poised to make the roster and see playing time in one form or another.

Fuller and Scott were sixth and seventh-round draft picks, respectively, who've grown into impact players in the Rams' secondary. According to McVay, the expectation is that Lake and Yeast do the same.

"Both these guys," McVay began, "are people that we anticipate being very helpful contributors for the Rams.”

