Skip to main content

Contract Conversations? Rams Sean McVay Discusses Future Extension Talks

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay isn't worried about his contract negotiations entering the 2022 season.

Matthew Stafford paid. Aaron Donald paid. Cooper Kupp paid. 

Is coach Sean McVay next to receive an extension from the Los Angeles Rams

McVay told reporters Friday while accepting his Super Bowl ring that things are fine entering training camp. When the timing is right, he, along with general manager Les Snead, will discuss his contract further with ownership. 

“We are in a good place. I think the goal in mind . was myself and Les being a pair," McVay said. "When you get that thing finalized, you guys will know."

The Rams have been one of the league's most potent and consistent offenses since 2017 when McVay arrived. Hired at age 30, McVay worked with former No. 1 pick Jared Goff and made stars out of talent such as running back Todd Gurley, receiver Robert Woods, Kupp and others. 

Since taking over, Los Angeles has made a pair of Super Bowls, winning at SoFi Stadium last February over the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to that. McVay and Snead both signed extensions following the 2019 season after the Rams played in Super Bowl Llll.

Currently, Snead and McVay have two years remaining on their deals. 

"I feel really good about the direction that’s going in and I think it’ll be something where it’ll be me and Les and you guys will know when that is finalized for us," McVay said. 

Last season, McVay reportedly earned roughly $8.5 million, making him the third-highest paid coach behind the New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick and the Seattle Seahawks' Pete Carroll. Belichick, who has been at the helm in Foxboro since 2000, made a league-high $12 million while Carroll was at $11 million. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Stafford
Play

Rams QB Matthew Stafford 'Ready to Go' For Training Camp

Per Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford should be ready to go for training camp this week

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
1 hour ago
stafford red
Play

Rams Open Training Camp: Roster Ready to 'Blow Out' NFC West?

Which NFC West team made the biggest waves this offseason? Fan Nation publishers analyze:

By Matt Galatzan2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Matthew Stafford
Play

Madden 23 Ratings: Rams Matthew Stafford Slighted in Top-10?

Where did the defending Super Bowl champion end up in the Madden 23 ratings release?

By Kevin Tame, Jr3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Los Angeles could be trying to see how invested McVay is in remaining on the sideline. Earlier this offseason, it was reported that he could perhaps be persuaded to the broadcast booth on a new contract. Recently married, the now-36-year-old might someday imagine life past the Xs and Os on the field. 

When asked if there was a plan on when an extension would be finalized, McVay said he “wouldn’t want to put a timetable” on the situation but that it was “more than likely” to happen before Week 1 kickoff against the Buffalo Bills. 

"These things can kind of drag on as we all know, but I do feel really good about the direction and all the conversations that have been had as it relates to myself and Les," said McVay. 

The Rams have high expectations  with most of their 2021 roster returning for another round. Los Angeles is looking to become the first team since 2004 to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

One thing McVay preaches is culture in the building.

Said McVay: "We got the right kind of guys in our locker room, the right kind of coaches that are intrinsically motivated. They care about each other enough that they don’t want to let each other down, so I don’t worry about that."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Stafford
News

Rams QB Matthew Stafford 'Ready to Go' For Training Camp

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
stafford red
News

Rams Open Training Camp: Roster Ready to 'Blow Out' NFC West?

By Matt Galatzan2 hours ago
Matthew Stafford
News

Madden 23 Ratings: Rams Matthew Stafford Slighted in Top-10?

By Kevin Tame, Jr3 hours ago
donald mcvay stafford
News

Six Straight? Rams Looking to Make History

By Kevin Tame, Jr14 hours ago
Rams - Ramsey flag
News

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Moves to PUP, 1 of 4 Not Ready for Camp

By Mike Fisher17 hours ago
Feb 11, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay during press conference at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Top to Bottom: Continuity Equals Success For Rams

By Kevin Tame, Jr18 hours ago
stafford kyler
News

Kyler Murray New Contract: Is Cards QB Worth More than Rams' Matthew Stafford?

By Mike Fisher18 hours ago
Snip20220722_53
News

DeSean Jackson Finally Gets His Super Bowl Ring

By Geoff Magliochetti19 hours ago