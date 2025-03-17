The Rams Should Draft a Quarterback in Later Rounds
The Los Angeles Rams were able to solidify their quarterback position for the next two years by retaining Matthew Stafford and restructuring his contract. He's one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL when he's hot, able to zip balls across the field seamlessly.
However, he's 37 years old, and outside of him, the Rams have no future. They signed Jimmy Garoppolo back on a one-year deal. He is a backup they can trust, but he doesn't give them a timeline for their future either.
The only other quarterback on their roster is Stetson Bennett, who was drafted two years ago and has yet to see any playing time in the NFL. Not to mention, he already came in as one of the older rookies in his class.
Bennett is 27 years old and has yet to see a single minute of playing time. He's older than players like CJ Stroud or Trevor Lawrence. I don't think the Rams have much of a future with him, as he'll be at the least 29 years old before he takes over the reins as the starter.
Unless there's a significant injury, Stafford will be the starter for the next two years. That's their window of Super Bowl contention with him, but this upcoming draft provides an opportunity for them to snag a player who could be their eventual future.
The Rams certainly shouldn't use their first-round pick on a quarterback; they could trade out of the first-round completely if they wanted to. They'd have to target a quarterback who will be available in the late third round.
Will Howard is entering the draft fresh off of a College Football Playoffs National Championship, leading Ohio State University to yet another title. He's a young gunslinger who has shown that he does not shrink in the big moments.
He'd be the perfect fit to eventually replace Stafford as they have a similar play style, and he could sit behind him and learn from him in these next two years. Howard isn't viewed as a top prospect in the draft, which means he should be available by the time the Rams make their selection in the third round.
