NFL Mock Draft: Rams Trade Out of the First Round
The Los Angeles Rams are winners in the free agency period. They addressed some of their biggest needs while also adding on to their strengths, making them one of the top contenders in the NFC. At least, they should be.
After such a strong free agency, they could look to add even more talent through the draft. They have the 26th overall pick and a lot of different directions they could go in. They can bolster themselves in the trenches by selecting another young defensive piece or amplify their passing game by taking a tight end.
So many options to consider, and it has to be someone that helps them win now. Their Super Bowl window is in the next two years, and they can't afford to draft projects or prospects that will be starters in the future.
They need to find diamonds in the rough and starters at every position they can; thankfully, they have a history with that. The Rams have only been able to remain consistently competitive due to how often they hit on their draft picks, regardless of the number they're selecting.
That's all thanks to general manager Les Snead, who has drafted starter after starter for Los Angeles. David Helman works for Fox Sports, and in his mock draft, he thinks the Rams should trade out of the first round completely.
"The Rams don't have a second-round pick right now, so I bet they'd listen if the Browns offered picks No. 33 and 67 to move up seven spots", said Helman.
The Cleveland Browns have the first pick in the second round, so it's essentially a really late first-rounder. If the Rams don't love anyone who's available when they make their selection, I don't see why they wouldn't trade down or out of the first round completely.
They built a complete roster through free agency; their first-round pick isn't as valuable to them anymore. Especially if it's only seven spots down, the prospect they would've taken may be still available. With Snead on their team, I'd feel comfortable moving down seven spots for more assets. That's more possibilities of a starting-caliber player for them.
