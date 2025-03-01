Rams Should Target Trade for Packers' Disgruntled Weapon
Now that Matthew Stafford is officially back in the fold, it's time for the Los Angeles Rams to start considering the weapons they want to supply him with next season.
The Rams know they will have Puka Nacua in their employ, which is great. Nacua is a genuine No. 1 receiver, and the offense can run through him.
However, Los Angeles is also planning on trading Cooper Kupp, and Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell will become free agents in a couple of weeks.
Case in point, the Rams need to find some answers in their receiving corps, which could become a major problem area if they're not careful.
Unfortunately, the free-agent market is not exactly teeming with elite receivers, especially now that it looks like Tee Higgins will be returning to the Cincinnati Bengals. So could Los Angeles decide to pursue a trade for the weapon it wants?
Perhaps, and a very intriguing trade option could be on the table: Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs.
The Packers are apparently making a push for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, which, so long as Doubs does not get dealt to the Seahawks in a potential deal, would make him expendable.
Doubs already wasn't happy as Green Bay's No. 2 option behind Jayden Reed this past year, so he certainly isn't going to like falling to No. 3 on the depth chart.
The Rams would probably be able to nab Doubs for a very affordable cost, and while he may not be a top-flight receiver, they don't need him to be. They already have Nacua. Doubs does, however, have some very obvious potential that Sean McVay could unlock.
Still just 24 years old, Doubs is very talented and has good size, standing 6-foot-2. He caught 46 passes for 601 yards and four touchdowns this past season, and he absolutely has room for growth.
The Rams could potentially lose three of their top four wide outs in the coming weeks, so Doubs would not represent a be-all-end-all answer. But he would certainly be a nice pickup and would allow Los Angeles to search for other auxiliary options in free agency and the NFL Draft.
