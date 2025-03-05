Sean McVay Says New Jaguars GM Found Rams' Star WR
The Los Angeles Rams have had a very interesting offseason so far. They have put veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp on the trade block this offseason but late last week they came to an agreement about bringing back veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford for the 2025 season.
The Rams front office is trying to give their team the best chance to win next season. Having Stafford back in 2025 means that the Rams will be Super Bowl contenders and favorites to win the NFC West.
Last month the Rams lost a key member of the front office. James Gladstone was a key member in helping the Rams find talented players in the NFL drafts. Gladstone did great work in that, as we have seen over the years how the team has built through the draft.
One Monday, head coach Sean McVay spoke about Gladstone and how he was the one that discover wide receiver Puka Nacua and was a huge fan of him before anyone know about Nacua.
"I tell you who was a huge fan of his [Puka Nacua] James Gladstone was a big fan of his before anybody," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "I can remember when Mike LaFleur and I were watching him and looking at the different things that we like to evaluate in terms of aggressive hands. Really, we were looking for someone that brought the element of toughness and competitiveness."
"I think one of the best ways you can evaluate aggressive hands is when you are stepping to the football and when someone is running in breaking routes do they stay flat or are they coming back on negative angles are they staying grounded on the catch, are they able to catch it away from their frame and immediately get it up the field."
"I think that is when you see some of these special players that have those aggressive hands to go attack the football as opposed to see guys running in breaking routes they drift up the field because they are not as confident to step back to it. That was one of our favorite things about Puka."
"The competitive toughness. At BYU he was catching a lot of bubble and running a lot of jet sweeps. So a lot of run after the catch was something that was enticing, and if you said do you think he would be this good, we had a vision we thought he was going to be good. If we knew he was going to be this good, we would be silly to say we were going to wait till the fifth-round to take him."
