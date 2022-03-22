Rams Survey: Best Team, Worst Uniform?

A recent survey of NFL fans ranked Los Angeles as one of the four-worst uniforms

Still basking in the glow of winning Super Bowl LVI, the Los Angeles Rams have the feel of a winner. But, according a new survey of NFL fans, not the look.

Sandwiched between last month's championship and next month's draft, NFL fans are these days left to argue about their teams' free-agency transactions. Or perhaps ... uniforms?

Some are proud of their team's classic look. Some may boast their team's plethora of options. Some even may be secretly envious of another team's colors, logo, brand, etc.

A recent survey tackled the age-old debate in the NFL: Which team has the best - and worst - uniform?

The good, the bad and, yes, the ugly Rams white jerseys Rams blue jerseys

In February, the survey asked 1,110 Americans for their feedback on NFL uniforms and team colors. Respondents were 49 percent male, with an age range of 18-85 and an average of 38. (Because there are so many variations of uniforms an NFL team can have, the analysis presented the most well-known uniforms that each team has as of early 2022.)

The winners:

Although not No. 1 on the field, the Carolina Panthers come out on top for best NFL uniforms. Between the panther on the helmet and the blue-black-silver color scheme, visually, they apparently appeal to many Americans. Following the Panthers are the Cincinnati Bengals, runner-ups in Super Bowl LVI and now runner-ups for best NFL uniform. Rounding out the Top 5 are traditional powers with classic looks that haven't changed through the years: the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

The losers:

All smiles in any color Rams blue jerseys Jalen Ramsey

Not surprisingly, the Cleveland Browns rank last in NFL uniforms. Perhaps they're hoping Deshaun Watson changes the perception of those hideous and confusing orange helmets. Despite the new name, logo and uniform, the Washington Commanders were voted second-worst, followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

As for merely a team's colors, the Miami Dolphins' aqua and orange were deemed the best while - again - the Browns finished worst.

The Rams finished on top of the NFL in 2021. But already in 2022 they're being shoved into the league's ugliest neighborhood, finishing 29th and ahead of only the Jags, Commanders and Browns.

Something tells us a new contract for Matthew Stafford and the arrival of Allen Robinson would help soothe those potentially hurt feelings.