Rams WR Receives Compelling Comparison in NFL Free Agency
The Los Angeles Rams actually have kind of a mess on their hands when it comes to the wide receiver position this offseason.
It seems strange considering that the Rams entered 2024 with arguably one of the NFL's best receiver tandems in Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, plus some depth to boot. But nevertheless, here they are.
Of course, some of it is Los Angeles' own doing, as the Rams have placed Kupp on the trade block and are working toward moving him.
But then, both Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell are slated to hit free agency next month, and Los Angeles may not retain either wide out.
Pro Football Focus has ranked Robinson 110th on its list of the top 125 free agents this year, which seems about right given the fact that he really is nothing more than an auxiliary option.
On top of that, PFF offered a rather interesting comparison for the 30-year-old: former Rams wide out Josh Reynolds.
Reynolds hit free agency last year after a strong showing with the Detroit Lions and ended up signing a two-year, $9 million deal with the Denver Broncos.
Robinson is obviously hoping things go better for him in the future, as the Broncos ultimately waived Reynolds a few months into his first season in Denver, where he logged just 12 catches for 194 yards and a touchdown.
But based on Robinson's age (Reynolds was 29 when he signed the deal last year) and the fact that the two receivers are somewhat similar in terms of primacy, the comparsion makes sense.
Robinson caught 31 passes in 2024 and set career highs in both receiving yards (505) and touchdowns (seven). He averaged an impressive 16.3 yards per catch, indicating his big-play ability (which Reynolds also possessed, by the way).
He is definitely a valuable piece as a No. 3 receiver, and if the Rams jettison Kupp and are unable to find a legitimate replacement, they may be left with no choice but to re-sign Robinson.
But you have to think that a clever front office like that of Los Angeles has to have something else up its sleeve.
Still, if Robinson comes cheap, the Rams may retain him regardless.
