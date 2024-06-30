Rams News: Matthew Stafford's Wife Apologizes For Viral Dating Story
Pro Bowl Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly briefly lit the Internet on fire this past week, when she revealed that she at one point dated Stafford's own backup on the Georgia football team while all three were in school.
Now, she has apologized to that backup quarterback, Joe Fox, and his family, via her personal Instagram account.
“To this beautiful fam," Kelly Stafford wrote. "I’m sorry for the media storm that happened last week that made its way into your lives. You had ZERO involvement in what I spoke about and in fact it was was ya’lls relationship in college that I looked up to and wanted for me and Matthew. You were the couple that everyone things Matthew and I was.. y'all were the UGA QB and cheerleader that met and never let go. I love y'all."
Read More: Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Rams' Matthew Stafford's Wife's Dating Story Reveal
Did Kelly Stafford need to share this information in the first place? And did she need to apologize by sharing a picture of Cox with his current wife and children? Perhaps not. But at least the apology is in the past, and fans can focus on, you know, Rams football.
Read More: Matthew Stafford's Wife Once Dated 'Backup Boyfriend' During Courtship
36-year-old Matthew Stafford submitted his best individual season as a Ram to date last year, and is hoping to continue that trend as L.A. strives to return to the Super Bowl.
More Rams: Kyren Williams Reacts to Fantasy Football Standing