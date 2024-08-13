Rams' Matthew Stafford in Top 5 of Most QB Stats For 2024
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been elite ever since he debuted in the NFL with the Detroit Lions in 2009.
More than 15 seasons later, he is still one of the best in the business. This sentiment was shared by ESPN's Dan Orlovsky when he ranked NFL quarterbacks based on various traits. Of the seven different categories, Stafford was rated Top 5 in five.
Stafford was ranked second in mechanics and decision-making with the football. Orlovsky defined mechanics as the foundation for a quarterback. They're able to repeat success when things go well and make it work when things go wrong. Stafford came behind Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals.
When it comes to decision-making, Orlovsky was looking for a quarterback's ability to read the defense and adjust the play around the situation. While the New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers finished first in this regard, Stafford wasn't close behind.
"Stafford gets acknowledged near the top of the list because he can consistently get the defense to do what he wants -- like forcing a safety to bite with his eyes -- and then make a high-percentage throw," Orlovsky said.
Stafford also ranked highly in three additional categories. He was ranked fourth in ball placement behind Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins, and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
This category refers less to the accuracy of a throw, but more to the ability to keep a ball away from defenders. Last season, Stafford only threw 11 interceptions and had a completion percentage of 62.5 percent.
Orlovsky also pointed out Stafford's arm strength, ranking him behind Mahomes, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers.
"Rounding out the top five, I have some veterans -- Stafford and Rodgers -- who can still sling it," Orlovsky said. "Watch the tape and you'll see Stafford consistently driving the ball to the sideline even as he prepares for his age-36 season. He was one of four QBs to complete at least 10 passes of 30-plus air yards in 2023, too."
Stafford's final high-ranking category was pocket presence, recognizing a quarterback's ability to operate effectively, recognize and avoid pressure, and remain efficient under duress. He came in at fourth again behind Mahomes, Burrow, and C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans.
Stafford didn't rank at all in the final two traits: "Rushing Ability" and "Second-Reaction Ability." However, that's fine because that's not the type of quarterback he is.
Stafford is a gun-slinger QB, able to make big plays under pressure while throwing the ball as far as possible. Still, he remains effective at 36 years old, it's likely we'll see him continue to compete at this level for years to come.
More Rams: Second-Year Edge Rusher Listed as Surprise Breakout Player For 2024