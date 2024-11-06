Mid-Season Evaluation for Rams' Future HOFer
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) have seen another solid start to the season from quarterback Matthew Stafford in his 16th season in the NFL. His mid-season evaluation is a good one even with numbers that have led to three-straight wins and helping the Rams climb back to .500.
Through eight games this season, Stafford garners a completion percentage of 65.9%, throwing for 1,969 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions. He has tossed six of those touchdown scores in the past two games, leading to a pair of wins.
Rams head coach Sean McVay gave his thoughts on how Stafford has performed to this point in the season and broke down his game-winning touchdown drive in last Sunday's overtime victory against NFC West rival, Seattle Seahawks (4-5).
"I think he's been great," McVay said in his Monday presser. "There's been a lot of moving parts around him and just kind of finds ways to be able to establish a rapport with guys. I thought what was cool about yesterday is it wasn't ideal in terms of just some of the things that we're looking to do offensively for a lot of different reasons. He just stayed steady. When the game was on the line and he got his opportunity, I thought there were some really good throws he made when we were trying to win it before regulation that we thought we had a chance. It didn't go down the way we wanted, defense makes a stop and then really you're saying, 'Let's keep the ball in his hands." He delivered in a big way. I thought it was an amazing job by Kyren Williams on that first play, being able to kind of save the protection when [Seahawks LB] Ernest Jones IV ended up blitzing internally. Matthew was great."
Even though McVay was just a young 22-year old when Stafford entered the league, he is very familiar with the future Hall of Famer's ability to lead his team to victory in crunch time when the game is on the line.
"I think he's at his best in those important moments and that's why you've seen him have such success and consistency over time," McVay said. "He was having fun. You guys should see the little slide that he had after his game-winning touchdown pass. He's running down, looking like he was sliding into home around the 20-yard line. Check that one out."
That game-winning pass marks the 366th of Stafford's career which puts him 10th all-time for career touchdown passes. There are few quarterbacks in the league currently that can do what Stafford does on a gamely basis.
He has been special his entire career, and has been special once again this season in hopes of winning the NFC West and making a push for his second Super Bowl ring.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE