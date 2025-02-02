How Do the Los Angeles Rams Complement WR Puka Nacua Next Season?
The Los Angeles Rams had a great season last year. The team faced many challenges and overcame most of them. The team was faced with many injuries to start last season but once they got their guys back the team took off. Now the Rams look to run it back next season with the same group but will it happen, amid contract talks this offseason?
One player that will be here next season is star wide receiver Puka Nacua. Nacua in just two seasons in the National Football league has put himself in the conversation of being a top receiver in the league.
Nacua has been a huge part of the Rams offense since being drafted by the team in 2023. Last season he was veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford's favorite target.
Stafford and Nacua being a dynamic duo next season is not a done deal. Stafford is coming back to play next season, but it can be possible it will not be for the Rams.
The Rams offense was one of the best last season down the stretch and in the playoffs but they were missing a player-maker down that can stretch the field last season.
The offense and head coach Sean McVay will have to look for another receiver that can complement Nacua next season to make the offense more explosive.
"Anybody that can beat one-on-one coverage on the back side," said former Rams defensive lineman D'Marco Farr on Behind the Horns. "A burner down the field or something like that ... I would love a loose play guy that can come in at receiver, running back, what have you. That can create something out of nothing. Make it so you do not have to dial-up or schedule 14 plays just to move the ball down the field. It is kind of rough to do that."
"It puts a lot on your quarterback. A lot on your offensive line. It definitely helps when you have that explosiveness. But offensive line wise I mean look I thought left tackle, when Alaric Jackson came back that changed a lot. How many times did you guys say his name during the game? Not that much. I think your answer to left tackle is already in-house. Everything else that transpired, you made switches right before week one ... Find somebody that can run downfield."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE