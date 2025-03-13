NFL Mock Draft: Rams Boost Trenches with Oregon DL
The Los Angeles Rams made sure to go into free agency and get someone who could stop the run. They look to be a powerhouse in the NFC, but two of their biggest competitors have dominant ground games.
The Philadelphia Eagles ran all over the Rams in both of their matchups. Saquon Barkley almost had 200 yards in both games, and it was an area of their otherwise great defense that was lacking. Their contract with Poona Ford is so that can never happen again.
If the Rams want to make it back to the Super Bowl, that means they must eventually match up against the Detroit Lions. They have a dominant offense, and at the core of that is a solid run game. It's clear that the Rams need a way to stop the run if they want to be successful, especially in the NFC.
Garrett Podell is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he recently published a mock draft. In this mock draft, he has the Rams boosting their defensive line and helping out in the trenches by selecting a defensive lineman from the University of Oregon, Derrick Harmon.
"The Rams came up just short against the Eagles in the playoffs, so they continue to beef up their defensive line in an effort to keep up with the champs. Harmon was one of the best at pressuring the quarterback at the defensive tackle on the FBS level, and he ran a 40-yard dash in 4.95 seconds. That will work alongside 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse", said Podell.
In 2024, Harmon had 45 total tackles and two passes defended, alongside five sacks and two forced fumbles. He is 6'5" and 310 pounds, so he is sure to clog up any running lanes while simultaneously being a force of nature whenever the team blitzes.
Their defense is already gonna be great next season, and there are other positions of need they could address in the draft. However, I really like this signing for them. Harmon and Ford both weigh more than 300 pounds; they'd form an elite run-stopping duo, not to mention what he would bring in addition to all the other young defensive pieces the Rams already have.
