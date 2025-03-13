Why Rams Should Poach a Divisional Rival in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Rams will be fielding one of the better defenses in the league next year. However, in free agency, they have lost some impactful players. Players will be missed, and it'll show next year; this defense won't be the same.
Players like Bobby Brown, Michael Hoecht, and Christian Rozeboom all played their roles in the Rams defense and played them as best they could. Brown helped out tremendously in the trenches, while Hoecht and Rozeboom were like heat-seeking missiles the way they made tackles.
Their departure will be felt next season if the Rams don't find a way to replace them. Their contract with Poona Ford was a great choice, as they needed to find a way to stop the run, and he does an excellent job at that.
The Rams could use their pick to draft a local linebacker, which could help with the tackling. However, if they wanted to use their pick on a corner, they could also find a linebacker to help fill in the space left behind by their departures in free agency.
Kyzir White is a free agent and should be someone the Rams are looking into. Last season, he played for their divisional rival, the Arizona Cardinals. He had 137 total tackles and an interception, as well as 2.5 sacks and a fumble return.
He's been a veteran in the league for seven years, but he's 28 years old, leaving him room to hit his stride. The Rams should target him because he's shown that as long as he can stay healthy, he'll rack up tackles, and that's something they're lacking right now.
It's not like the players on their roster can't tackle, but it'd be nice to have a savvy veteran who can sit in the middle of the field and identify what the offense is throwing at them. He could be a captain for their young defense.
Another reason they should add him is that he just spent two years with the Cardinals; he'll be familiar with their offense and could help make plays in those divisional games. They'd be adding a veteran who knows one of their biggest competitors for the division closely and bringing him back to Los Angeles, where he spent the first years of his career.
