One Massive X-Factor That Could Decide Rams' Fate Against Eagles
The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the hottest teams in football over the last several months and will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round of the playoffs this Sunday.
The Rams absolutely have a great shot of upsetting the Eagles in Philadelphia, as they looked dominant in their Wild Card Round victory over the Minnesota Vikings last weekend.
However, in the midst of Los Angeles' impressive stretch, one interesting wrinkle has surfaced: the notable absence of wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
Kupp played in just 55 percent of the Rams' offensive snaps against the Vikings and managed just one catch in the affair. Over his last four games overall, he has been targeted 10 times while catching only five passes.
The veteran's disappearance from the Rams' offense has been startling, to say the least, but Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team thinks that Los Angeles will need the former Pro Bowler against the Eagles.
"The answer is for Cooper Kupp to re-emerge as an impact playmaker," Valentino wrote. "The 31-year-old has been a shell of himself for the majority of the season, producing only four games with more than 80 yards. He has only 82 yards during the last four games."
Valentino adds that outside of Puka Nacua, the Rams have no reliable alternative as an option for Matthew Stafford in the aerial attack.
"That might not be enough to beat the Eagles single-handedly, but it's part of a healthy offense that allows the Rams to survive in an explosive offensive game," he wrote.
Kupp played in 12 games this season, missing some time due to injury. During his time on the field, he caught 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns.
The 31-year-old managed to put together three 100-yard performances in 2024, and during Los Angeles' regular-season loss to Philadelphia back on Nov. 24, he snared eight balls for 60 yards and a score.
Make no mistake: in order for the Rams to keep pace with the Eagles' high-octane offense, they will need Kupp to make an impact this weekend.
We'll see if the aging star can turn back the clock.
