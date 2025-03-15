Rams' Poona Ford: A Man on the Hunt
There are players in the NFL whose names feel synonymous with greatness. Poona Ford has one of those names and the film to back up his words. The seven-year NFL veteran had a career year in 2024, leading to his massive contract with the Rams, and for a man of very few words, his play speaks loudly.
Ford answered questions at a recent press conference, detailing his journey to the Rams. He didn't go into depth with a lot of his answers, choosing to remain reserved, finishing statements in one or two sentences.
When asked if DC Chris Shula has communicated the role he sees for Ford, Ford got straight to the point.
"He said he wants me in the middle to help stop the run and stuff like that."
Simple, concise, effective. Just like his play on the football field. When asked what he'll bring to the Rams' defense, Ford did not waste his breath.
"Physicality, stopping the run and getting after the quarterback."
Where some people may want more for Ford, I see the characteristics of a team-oriented defender. Playing defense is both an art and a science. While Shula can scheme up anything he wants, if the eleven men on the field do not buy in, do not communicate, and do not understand the nuances of their overall assignment, the defense will fail.
Playing defense is one part preparation, one part reaction, and another part dictation. It's about taking away an offense's ability to dictate what they want to do on the field to force them to be uncomfortable.
Often defensive linemen are known as players who "see ball, get ball" and that phrase, due to its lack of wording, usually leads to people believing players are unable to understand assignments. That's a ridiculous notion.
Are hunters continually asked about their approach to attacking prey? Only if they're doing an instructional video. Hunters recognize, they devise, and they attack, all in silence. That's what Ford will be for the Rams on Sundays.
His words perpetuate a sense of focus, understanding, and a need to not do too much. It's about what it takes to get the job in front of him done and that's why Ford will be a remembered name in Los Angeles.
