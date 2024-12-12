Rams-49ers Matchup History
The rivalry comes to a big stage again, this time, it's Thursday Night Football. The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Fransisco 49ers in Week 15 for the second time this season, but these two rival franchises have more experience playing one another than people would think.
The Rams and 49ers have played each other 151 times in their lifetime, spanning all the way back to their first matchup in 1950. In their 152nd game, the Rams will look to keep their playoff hopes alive, whereas the 49ers will look to sweep the rug under the Rams' feet.
The 49ers currently hold the all-time matchup record versus the Rams, going into Thursday with 78 victories over LA. The Rams are not far behind, though, winning 70 games themselves, with three other matchups ending in a tie. But the Rams as of late have had the 49ers number.
Going into Week 15, the Rams will be looking to make it two straight in the 2024 season and three straight in their recent matchups. While three games in a row is a lot against any team, the Rams have more to their consecutive winning streak when it comes against San Fransisco.
The Rams longest winning streak against the 49ers sits at ten straight games, from 1970-1975. The Rams have also racked up a nine-game winning streak against the 49ers back between 1976 and 1980. Though the Rams have collected many wins in a row, the 49ers have had their number in years past.
The Rams have been on the receiving end of 17 straight losses to the 49ers from 1990 to 1998, one of the longest losing streaks in franchise history to one single opponent. The rivalry has seen many wins get traded back and forth between these two teams, but no more bitter than their playoff matchup.
These two franchises met in the NFC Championship Game back in 2022, which ultimately went to the Rams on the road to their Super Bowl victory. Over the years, the 49ers have put up a multitude of points against each other as well.
The 49ers have outscored the Rams by 3,423 points to the Rams' 3,203. While the Thursday Night Football lights will shine on these two teams once more, the Rams may be in a prime position to pick up their 71st win against the 49ers and get closer to another playoff berth.
