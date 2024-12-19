Rams' Bitter Rival Seahawks May Have Run Out of Luck
It's hard not to look at the Seattle Seahawks and wonder just how in the world they have been able to remain afloat for so long.
The Seahawks are currently locked in a first-place tie with the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West, although the Rams are technically ahead because they own the tiebreaker.
But how has Seattle, which is 8-6, even gotten to this point?
The Seahawks' roster looks decidedly mediocre. Outside of their receiving corps, which is actually pretty good, Seattle isn't all that good anywhere else.
Most importantly, the Seahawks don't exactly have a great situation under center, as Geno Smith—who is now battling a knee injury—has been pedestrian, at best, in 2024.
Between Weeks 11 and 14, Seattle reeled off four straight wins—including a pair of victories over the Arizona Cardinals—to jump to the top of the division.
But then, this past Sunday, the Seahawks were absolutely hammered by the Green Bay Packers. It felt like a reality check for a Seattle squad that has overachieved most of the year.
The Seahawks aren't great offensively. They don't have a very impressive defense. They also own just one win over a team with a winning record this season.
So is it only a matter of time before the Rams pass them in the standings?
Seattle will face the Minnesota Vikings this weekend, so the Seahawks could very well be looking at 8-7. They then have the lowly Chicago Bears in Week 17 before closing out the campaign in Los Angeles, and it just seems hard to imagine the Rams losing that game at home.
Credit first-year head coach Mike Macdonald for doing a terrific job with Seattle in 2024, but this may be the end of the road for the Seahawks.
Meanwhile, the Rams are continuing to gain steam, as they have gone 7-2 since their 1-4 start, which coincides with the club actually getting healthy.
Had Los Angeles been healthy all season, the Rams would almost certainly be in sole possession of first place in the NFC West right now.
It's becoming pretty clear that Los Angeles is the superior squad. We'll see if Seattle's loss to the Packers sends the team spiraling over the final three weeks.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.