Should Seahawks Be Nervous About Rams Climb?
The Los Angeles Rams have caught fire once more on their season, fighting back to a half-game back in the divisional race against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, with the Ram's third straight victory in a row, and the schedule seemingly favorable, is it time for the Seahawks to start getting worried?
The Seattle Seahawks take on the Green Bay Packers in their Week 15 matchup, and the Packers have been no walk in the park this season. While the Seahawks have been playing good football as of late, winning four straight, they will be put up to the test now, knowing LA is breathing down their necks.
On the season, the Seahawks have scored 23.2 points on average and have held their opponents to score 21.8 on average. While the Seahawks have put up more points on average than the Rams this season, both teams are fighting down the stretch for the same goal.
Both teams have put up nice winning streaks and have been overcoming the odds all season. Fans going into the season fully expected division rival San Fransisco 49ers to climb their way to the playoffs once more, yet they currently sit at the bottom of the division after their latest defeat to the Rams.
Over the next three games for Seattle, they face off against a more complex schedule compared to the Rams, being tasked with the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears along with their Week 15 opponent. The NFC West division, if played out this way, may come down to the last game of the season.
Week 18 will be a clash of the Rams and Seahawks, which may be the decider for the division. Earlier this season, the Rams took round one against the Seahawks in their thrilling overtime victory that sparked LA's comeback to the divisional crown.
Going forward, for both teams, it comes down to who can execute crucial plays and who can stay healthy on both offense and defense. It will be as simple as that when chasing down the division crown. Easy to say that both teams elite quarterbacks will go through hell and high water if it means getting their squad into the playoffs.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE