Rams Camp: Injury Bug Continues To Bite

The Los Angeles Rams suffered some of the worst injury news of the offseason just before training camp began when it found out that second-year running back Cam Akers, slated to have a breakout year, tore his Achilles and required season-ending surgery.

The Rams have adopted a "next man up" mentality at the running back position with Darrell Henderson stepping up to the first team, but that mindset needs to be adopted all over the roster — at least for now.

All three fourth-round picks for the Rams have been banged up with injuries through the early stages of training camp. Cornerback Robert Rochell and defensive tackle Bobby Brown III both need surgery following a "freak accident" at practice over the weekend.

The other fourth-rounder, tight end Jacob Harris, suffered a minor core injury before training camp that required surgery. Harris has made small strides to be more involved at camp over the last couple days. Assuming a clean bill of health in his near future, Harris should have the opportunity to compete for reps.

On this episode of "Locked On Rams," host Sosa Kremenjas dives deep into the injury report that has plagued the team's rookie class.

He also talks about coach Sean McVay's comments regarding the inside linebacker competition and quarterback Matthew Stafford's psyche going into his first season in Los Angeles.

Sosa deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Rams." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

