Rams Coach Heaps Praise Onto Formerly-Cut Lineman
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best offenses in the NFL, averaging 359.3 total yards per game.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford leads an elite group that includes wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua as well as running backs Kyren Williams and rookie Blake Corum.
However, things are much more questionable on the offensive line.
Left Tackle Alaric Jackson has been suspended for two games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Additionally, two players, KT Leveston and Conor McDermott, are currently on the injury reserve list, with two more listed as questionable.
Still, there is some good news coming out of the offensive line. One of the best stories to come out of training camp is that of Logan Bruss.
Logan Bruss was a standout offensive guard for Wisconsin in NCAA and was named second-team All-Big Ten in 2021. He was selected by the Rams with the 104th overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Unfortunately, Bruss had a difficult time making it on the field. In the second preseason game of his rookie year, Bruss suffered a torn ACL and MCL that would take him out for the season.
In the 2023 season, Bruss was one of 36 players waived by the Rams and re-signed to the practice squad.
Still, Bruss didn't let any of this keep him down. After working hard all preseason, Bruss finally earned a spot on the Rams' 53-man roster.
In practices, Bruss was seen enjoying himself more and having more confidence, something offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur definitely noticed, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.
“He just hasn’t stopped," LaFleur said. "When it looked like it maybe was not going to work out for him, and he knows that, he just kept pushing through and those are the really cool ones right there, where you’re not sure. The player’s not sure. Which you never want as a coach to see a player have to go through that."
"For him to just keep battling last year behind the scenes (and) on the practice squad, doing it in the scout team fashion then to be able to get his opportunities.”
Bruss is now set to back up Kevin Dotson at right guard. Hopefully, he'll get the chance to prove that he deserves to be in the NFL.
