Rams' Cooper Kupp Unpacks How He's 'Earned' Everything In His Life
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has achieved many accolades throughout his seven-year NFL career. From winning the Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP, leading the NFL in receptions, touchdowns, and receiving yards, winning Offensive Player of the Year to becoming a first-team All-Pro, Kupp has hit the heights of his position during his career.
Kupp has made it clear though that in no way were any of these achievements handed to him, but that he earned his way to those points through all of his hard work. On the first episode of his new podcast, "Daily Grind," which he hosts alongside his wife, Anna Kupp, Cooper shared what he had to overcome to make the NFL as a player.
Cooper Kupp recalled on his podcast how as a freshman in high school he weighed 119 pounds with ankle weights on. He continuously spent extra time working while sacrificing opportunities to socialize so that could get better.
When he arrived in college, he heard coaches say he 'was never gonna see the field.' Not only did he push himself to the field with his work, but after redshirting as a freshman, Kupp went for over 1,400 receiving yards in his next four years at Eastern Washington with over 100 receptions in his final three seasons. He finished as the college football all-time receiving yards leader, and a two-time Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year award winner.
By no means did that mean Kupp slowed down though when he got to the NFL. "Even then, it wasn't I got drafted and you made it. It wasn't like, 'I've arrived.' It was just another start. Look at this, I got another opportunity. How can I go earn it again every single day? How much better can I get?" Kupp said on his podcast.
Kupp also gave credit to the hard work Anna put in to help him achieve his goals. He has often credited Anna for the sacrifices she made as well, which included working full-time in college to support the two of them. It's clear that each of their sacrifices paid off for the duo, and that they've found great success together since high school and college.
