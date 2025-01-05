Rams Could Fix Major Problem With This Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Rams have won the NFC West divison title and will be heading to the playoffs yet again thanks to a phenomenal second half of the season.
However, in spite of their impressive stretch of play, it's obvious that problems exist here.
The Rams have had issues defensively all season long, and perhaps one of their biggest issues is their secondary, as evidenced by the fact that the team ranks 21st in pass defense.
Los Angeles actually has a decent group of safeties, but it doesn't have a lockdown cornerback on the edges, which has resulted in some rather significant troubles for the Rams.
Could Los Angeles make a major move to rectify the problem during the offseason?
Well, the New York Jets could potentially have a solution for the Rams, as superstar cornerback Sauce Gardner is becoming a popular name in trade speculation.
Gardner recently made some comments that raised some eyebrows and has some wondering if he and the Jets could part ways in the coming months.
The 24-year-old is under club control through 2026, so New York doesn't have to be in any rush to move him, but the fact that he isn't slated to hit free agency until 2027 will give him absolutely extraordinary value on the trade market.
Los Angeles has an impressive crop of young pass rushers, but it could definitely stand to improve the cornerback position, which is currently being filled by Darious Williams and Ahkello Withersoon (Cobie Durant was recently benched).
While Gardner has not been quite as dominant this season, he is unquestionably one of the best corners in football and made back-to-back Pro Bowls as well as earning consecutive First-Team All-Pro selections in 2022 and 2023.
The University of Cincinnati product would certainly be costly, but the Rams absolutely know the value of having an elite corner after winning a Super Bowl with Jalen Ramsey a few years ago.
Adding Gardner into the mix would solve a major issue for Los Angeles and would go a long way in helping the squad elevate its defense to the next level.
