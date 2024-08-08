Rams DC Chris Shula Reveals Defensive Camp Standouts
The Los Angeles Rams defense has shown up well through training camp so far. While the offense has struggled at times, particularly during their joint practice against the Los Angeles Chargers, the defense has proven solid.
Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula shouted out four players along the defensive line Wednesday in Kobie Turner, Bobby Brown, Byron Young, and Jared Verse.
"Up front, Kobie Turner, Bobby Brown, Byron Young, Jared Verse, I thought those guys did a really good job just showing up and competing against a really good offensive line and really physical run scheme and different stuff than we're used to seeing from [head coach] Sean [McVay]," Shula told reporters.
Turner is coming off an outstanding rookie season in which he led all rookies in sacks with nine. Young finished right behind Turner and finished second among rookies in sacks with eight.
Brown is back after missing time during each of his first three seasons. He was placed on injured reserve during the 2023 season, causing him to miss four games. He also missed time in 2022 due to a suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. Heading into 2024, Brown has been placed as the team's starter on the unofficial depth chart, though that depth chart is subject to change before the regular season begins.
The defensive line also features Verse, the Rams' first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The team's first first-round pick in the Sean McVay era, Verse picked up at least nine sacks in his final three years of college.
Shula also shouted out several players in the secondary including Kamren Curl, Quentin Lake, Cobie Durant, Russ Yeast, and Tre'Davious White.
Curl and White are two of the Rams' major offseason additions this year. Curl came to the Rams after four years with the Washington Commanders while White joined Los Angeles after seven seasons with the Buffalo Bills. The former All-Pro is coming off of two major leg injuries having torn his ACL in 2021 and torn his Achilles in 2023.
Lake, Durant, and Yeast are all Day 3 picks for the Rams from the 2022 NFL Draft. The three third-year Rams are all emerging into important contributors in the defense. Lake is expected to be the team's primary nickel corner, while Durant could see more playing time with the injury to Darious Williams and White coming off a torn Achilles.
