Rams Defender Earns League-Wide Honor
The Los Angeles Rams have had a strong run over the last few weeks, winning four of their previous five games. Their defense has played a significant role in the team’s resurgence, as opposing teams have only scored 24 points or less in the last seven games.
Los Angeles' defense has continued to improve as the season has progressed, giving the Rams a shot at winning the division title or a Wild Card berth. The unit has held its own as the Rams' offense continues to get healthier.
The Rams have had numerous significant contributors on the defensive side of the ball, including multiple rookies who have stepped up. One of those players is rookie safety Kam Kinchens, who the Rams drafted in the third round of the most recent NFL Draft.
In Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots, Kinchens was the Rams’ third-leading tackler. He finished with eight total tackles, including one the was for a loss.
He registered one pass defensed, one forced fumble, and a fourth-quarter interception in the Rams’ win over the Patriots.
Kinchens' solid performance against the Patriots earned him conference-wide recognition for the second time this season.
The league announced on Wednesday that Kinchen’s stellar play on Sunday earned him Week 11’s NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. This is Kinchens' second time winning the award in three weeks, becoming the first rookie since Brian Cushing did it in 2009.
The last time a defensive rookie won the award twice in a season was in 2019 when defensive end Nick Bosa did it.
Kinchens’ stellar play during his rookie season proves the Rams had a solid draft haul. It could potentially positively impact the Rams for the next decade or so.
The success that Kinchens has had this season, in addition to the success the Rams' first and second-round draft picks are having, confirms the Rams' scouting department knows how to find talent on the collegiate level.
It will take another successful draft and a few solid free-agency periods for the Rams to reach their goal. However, they are evidently headed in the right direction.
